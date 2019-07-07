St. Louis County police report that a shooting just past midnight Sunday in the 6800 block of Chesapeake Drive has turned deadly.
Officers responded to the the area, located near Spanish Lake, at 12:20 a.m. and discovered an injured adult male. The man was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to a press release by the police department.
“The investigation remains very active at this time. Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available,” the statement read.
Anyone with information about the victim or incident is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.