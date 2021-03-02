One dead in St. Louis County double shooting

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One person was killed and a second suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Tuesday morning, St. Louis County police said.
Police responded just after 10 a.m. to the shooting in the 7300 block of Burrwood Drive, which is just north of Interstate 70 in the area of Norwood Court. A man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. A second man was pronounced deceased at a hospital.
County police are investigating. Authorities encourage anyone with information to contact county police at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Rachel Rice
