One dead in St. Louis quadruple shooting, baby and teen among injured

UPDATED at 7 a.m. with additional detail

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed and three people, including a young child, were injured when suspects blocked their car and began shooting at them Wednesday in the 5000 block of North Kingshighway, police said.

They were shot about 5:30 p.m. in the Mark Twain neighborhood in north St. Louis.

A male victim died after being shot in a car multiple times, police said. His name and age were not released.

The shooting injured three other people in the victim's SUV: a woman who was driving and a 14-year-old girl who was a passenger, police said.

A baby in the vehicle was grazed by gunfire. Police estimated the baby's age between 3 months and 6 months.

The victims were in a compact SUV. Another car blocked their path and didn't let them pass. Then, a third vehicle carrying the gunmen pulled up behind the victims' vehicle and someone opened fire. Police said they think there was more than one gunman.