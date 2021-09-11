One dead, one critically injured after motorcycle hits Cadillac in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A man was killed and a woman critically injured Saturday afternoon after the motorcycle they were on hit a red Cadillac sedan at the intersection of North Highway 67 and Old Halls Ferry Road in north St. Louis County.

Police said the motorcycle struck the Cadillac as it was making a turn.

The man, who was driving the motorcycle, and the female passenger were taken to an area hospital where the man died.

Neither were wearing helmets, police said.

The driver of the Cadillac refused medical attention at the scene.

Anybody with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.