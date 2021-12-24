 Skip to main content
One dead, one critically injured in Wellston shooting
WELLSTON — A man was killed early Friday after a shooting in north St. Louis County.

Officials with the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis said police were called around 1:30 a.m. to the corner of Martin Luther King Drive and Ogden Avenue in Wellston and found a man dead and another in critical condition.

Officials are not naming the man who died because his family has not been notified.

Investigators are looking for a brown sedan as a vehicle of interest in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.

