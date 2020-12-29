One dead, one wounded in shooting at Overland apartment complex

UPDATED at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday with the death of one shooting victim.

OVERLAND — One man died and another man was injured Tuesday in a shooting at an Overland apartment complex, police said.

Officers responded about 8 a.m. to the Glenfield Apartments in the 1800 block of Huntington Avenue and found the men suffering from gunshot wounds, authorities said.

The men were taken to a hospital for treatment and police later confirmed that one of them succumbed to his injuries.

The two men knew each other and an ongoing dispute led to them firing weapons at one another, Overland police Capt. Jim Morgan said.

Investigators searched around the complex and several evidence markers were placed outside the apartment building near two damaged SUVs.

One of the SUVs had crashed into a fence and the second one had a driver's side window that was shattered.

