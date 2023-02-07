ST. CLAIR COUNTY — One person died and two others were critically hurt in a fire Tuesday morning in Cahokia Heights. Three firefighters suffered minor injuries, and a bystander who tried to help suffered minor burns to his hands.

The fire was reported about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home in the 200 block of North 45th Street, off of Grand Street. Officials have not provided the gender and age of the person who died.

Sharon Davis, assistant chief of the Camp Jackson Fire Department, said firefighters pulled two people from the home; they were rushed to a hospital, critically hurt and suffering from smoke inhalation, Davis said.

When the first crews arrived, flames were shooting through the roof near the front of the home. The person who died was trapped in the home. The three occupants were in the back of the house, which was not on fire but full of smoke.

The state fire marshal's office is investigating the cause of the blaze. Several fire departments helped put out the two-alarm fire.

The property is located in what used to be Alorton. In May 2021, Alorton, Cahokia and Centreville merged to become Cahokia Heights.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.