One dead, two hurt in what troopers call 'rolling gun battle' on I-270
One dead, two hurt in what troopers call 'rolling gun battle' on I-270

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One person was dead and two people were injured after what the Missouri Highway Patrol called a "rolling gun battle" Friday night on Interstate 270 in north St. Louis County.

The incident occurred about 8 p.m. Friday in the eastbound lanes of I-270 near New Halls Ferry Road. In the aftermath, a white sedan was seen hanging partly on a concrete median wall near an overpass.

Crash after rolling gun battle on I-270

A vehicle hangs over the median wall on I-270 near New Halls Ferry Road after a fatal rolling gun battle on Friday, March 12, 2021. Screen grab from KTVI.

The patrol said all three victims had been shot. A trooper described the incident to a dispatcher as a "rolling gun battle" on I-270. Police have not released details about the victims.

Another vehicle fled before officers arrived. The patrol said that car -- a red Infiniti -- was last seen speeding east on I-270. St. Louis County police were alerting area police agencies about the car that got away. Police said a witness saw a gunman in the Infiniti, though officers said the account was unconfirmed. Police said the driver was wanted for questioning in a homicide.

Eastbound lanes were shut down during the investigation, and traffic was diverted at West Florissant Avenue.

Police were asking anyone who saw the shooting or crash to call the patrol's headquarters at 636-300-2800.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

Sports