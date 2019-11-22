Updated at 1:30 p.m. with the death of one victim.
ST. LOUIS — Police arrested a woman in connection with a double shooting that left one man dead Friday morning in the 4500 block of Martin Luther King Drive.
St. Louis police officer Michelle Woodling said two men were shot about 10:30 a.m. Friday. One of the men was pronounced dead by about 1:20 p.m.
The other man was taken to a hospital, but police did not release his condition.
The shooting on Martin Luther King, west of North Taylor Avenue, is on the border of the Lewis Place and the Greater Ville neighborhoods of St. Louis.
