One deceased, another injured after shooting in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a shooting in Kingsway East neighborhood, police say.
The shooing happened in the 4700 block of Greer Avenue at a residence around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Another person was also shot and is in unstable critical condition, according to police who have not released any additional information about the shooting.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
