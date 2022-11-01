 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One deceased, another injured after shooting in North St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person is dead after a shooting in Kingsway East neighborhood, police say.

The shooing happened in the 4700 block of Greer Avenue at a residence around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

Another person was also shot and is in unstable critical condition, according to police who have not released any additional information about the shooting.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.

