One dies from injuries after two-vehicle accident Saturday night in south St. Louis
One person is dead following a fatal two-vehicle accident on Saturday night in south St. Louis.

The accident happened at the intersection of Rosa Avenue and Gravois Avenue shortly after 10 p.m., police said. One victim involved in the crash died from their injuries at a local hospital.

No additional information was available Sunday morning.

