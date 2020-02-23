One dies from injuries after two-vehicle accident Saturday night in south St. Louis

One person is dead following a fatal two-vehicle accident on Saturday night in south St. Louis.
The accident happened at the intersection of Rosa Avenue and Gravois Avenue shortly after 10 p.m., police said. One victim involved in the crash died from their injuries at a local hospital.
No additional information was available Sunday morning.
Bryce Gray
Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
