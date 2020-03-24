One hurt in St. Peters house fire that officials say was arson

ST. PETERS — One person was injured in a house fire Tuesday that fire officials say was intentionally set.

Steve Brown, assistant chief for Central County Fire and Rescue, said in a statement that the fire occurred shortly after 3 a.m. in the 100 block of Timberidge Drive in St. Peters.

The person in the home suffered severe burns and rushed to a neighbor's home for help, Brown said. The person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators determined the fire began in the basement of the home and had been set. No other details were immediately available.

St. Peters police are leading the investigation.