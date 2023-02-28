ST. LOUIS COUNTY — One person was shot near the Galleria on Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on the Galleria Parkway under Interstate 170 after what Richmond Heights Police described as a confrontation between a motorist and two pedestrians.

The suspect is the motorist, according to police, who noted the suspect is now in custody and the handgun used in the shooting has been recovered. Police say the motorist fired a shot, hitting one of the pedestrians in the leg.

Injuries are serious but not life-threatening, police say.

This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.