ST. LOUIS — A woman was injured in a shooting Sunday outside of a St. Louis bar.

The incident took place around 1 a.m. Sunday outside the Harlem Tap Room, at 4161 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive in the Ville neighborhood.

The 33-year-old woman had argued with one of the bar employees, according to police. She said she walked outside, and was confronted by the employee, who fired shots at the ground near her feet.

The woman was hit in the legs with shrapnel, and the suspect fled. The woman declined transportation to a hospital.