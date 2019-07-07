A two-car accident killed a man in the 600 block of Washington Avenue early Sunday, said St. Louis police.
The man, whose identity is not known, was thrown from a car, police said. Three other people were hurt in the accident.
Police said that a Ford Fusion trying to make a left turn onto Seventh Street from Washington was hit by a Dodge Charger. The impact forced the Fusion onto the sidewalk. The man who died was a passenger in the Fusion.
The other victims include the two drivers and another passenger of the Fusion. Police said the investigation was ongoing.