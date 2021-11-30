One killed in Carondelet apartment complex shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon outside the Fountains at Carondelet apartment complex, police said.

St. Louis officers were called around 3 p.m. to the 7800 block of Germania Avenue and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which is in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

Police said shortly after the shooting that it may be connected to an attempted robbery.

No other information was immediately available Tuesday.

