 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One killed in Carondelet apartment complex shooting
0 comments

One killed in Carondelet apartment complex shooting

{{featured_button_text}}
Police investigate homicide scene in the 7800 block of Germania Street

Police investigate a homicide scene in the 7800 block of Germania Street in St. Louis on Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS — A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon outside the Fountains at Carondelet apartment complex, police said. 

St. Louis officers were called around 3 p.m. to the 7800 block of Germania Avenue and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, which is in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

Police said shortly after the shooting that it may be connected to an attempted robbery. 

No other information was immediately available Tuesday. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Candy Cane Lane lights up again for holidays. Here’s how it all began.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News