One killed in crash during a police chase in Pontoon Beach

PONTOON BEACH — A man was killed, and two other people injured in a crash that happened during a police chase early Sunday, officers said.

Pontoon Beach Police Department officers were chasing a Mercury Grand Marquis north on Illinois Route 111 when the car swerved to avoid spike strips, according to the Illinois State Police.

When the car swerved, it ran off the road and hit a tree. A passenger, a 36-year-old man from Granite City, was thrown from the car, officers said. He later died at a hospital, officers said.

The driver tried to run after the crash, but was arrested and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A backseat passenger had minor injuries, officers said.

The accident happened after 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

The state police didn't say why Pontoon Beach police were chasing the car. A message with the Pontoon Beach Police Department was not immediately returned.

