 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One killed in crash during a police chase in Pontoon Beach
0 comments

One killed in crash during a police chase in Pontoon Beach

{{featured_button_text}}

PONTOON BEACH — A man was killed, and two other people injured in a crash that happened during a police chase early Sunday, officers said.

Pontoon Beach Police Department officers were chasing a Mercury Grand Marquis north on Illinois Route 111 when the car swerved to avoid spike strips, according to the Illinois State Police.

When the car swerved, it ran off the road and hit a tree. A passenger, a 36-year-old man from Granite City, was thrown from the car, officers said. He later died at a hospital, officers said.

The driver tried to run after the crash, but was arrested and taken to a hospital with serious injuries. A backseat passenger had minor injuries, officers said.

The accident happened after 12:15 a.m. Sunday.

The state police didn't say why Pontoon Beach police were chasing the car. A message with the Pontoon Beach Police Department was not immediately returned.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis Public School students graduate in-person at Busch Stadium

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports