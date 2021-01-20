One killed in crash during North County police pursuit, authorities say

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — One person was killed Wednesday afternoon during a police pursuit in Bellefontaine Neighbors.

St. Louis County police were investigating the crash near the corner of Jennings Station Road and Bellefontaine Road after it was reported about 1:40 p.m., according to a department spokesman.

Officers confirmed that one person died, but did not immediately provide any other details or identify which police department was involved in the chase.

Police closed off a large portion of road around the scene of the crash next to Friedens Cemetery.

Two dark-colored sedans were heavily damaged on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

