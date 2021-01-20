 Skip to main content
One killed in crash during North County police pursuit, authorities say
Bellefontaine Neighbors crash

Two sedans were heavily damaged after a police pursuit in Bellefontaine Neighbors resulted in a crash that killed one. Photo by Rachel Rice of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. 

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS — One person was killed Wednesday afternoon during a police pursuit in Bellefontaine Neighbors. 

St. Louis County police were investigating the crash near the corner of Jennings Station Road and Bellefontaine Road after it was reported about 1:40 p.m., according to a department spokesman.

Officers confirmed that one person died, but did not immediately provide any other details or identify which police department was involved in the chase. 

Police closed off a large portion of road around the scene of the crash next to Friedens Cemetery.

Two dark-colored sedans were heavily damaged on the scene. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

