 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One killed in crash on I-70 in St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed early Sunday in a crash on Interstate 70.

Police said the victim died in a rollover crash about 2:30 a.m. on the highway near Madison Road in North St. Louis. 

St. Louis police did not release the victim's name or any other details Sunday morning. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News