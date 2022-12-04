One killed in crash on I-70 in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed early Sunday in a crash on Interstate 70.
Police said the victim died in a rollover crash about 2:30 a.m. on the highway near Madison Road in North St. Louis.
St. Louis police did not release the victim's name or any other details Sunday morning.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
From staff reports
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today