One killed in crash on northern edge of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Riverview Boulevard and Edna Street early Wednesday morning, police said.
Police responded to the scene just before 4 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital before they were pronounced dead. Police did not provide an age or gender for the victim.
No other details were provided Wednesday morning.
From staff reports
