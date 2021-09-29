 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
One killed in crash on northern edge of St. Louis
0 comments

One killed in crash on northern edge of St. Louis

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed in a crash at the intersection of Riverview Boulevard and Edna Street early Wednesday morning, police said.

Police responded to the scene just before 4 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital before they were pronounced dead. Police did not provide an age or gender for the victim.

No other details were provided Wednesday morning.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: County Executive Sam Page announces a new mask mandate

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News