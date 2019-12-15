Subscribe for 99¢

PAGEDALE — One person was killed in a double shooting in Pagedale Sunday morning, police reported.

About 4:45 a.m., Pagedale police found two victims in the 1400 block of Nixon while responding to a call for shots fired. One victim died at the scene of the shooting; the other was in critical condition at a hospital, police said. 

Police didn't release gender or ages for the victims Sunday morning.

The Major Case Squad is investigating the shooting. 

Anyone with information about the shooting can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-347-8477 or 314-345-0794 and remain anonymous. 

