One killed in Lewis Place as homicide rate continues to climb

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed, and a man injured, in two shootings less than a half-mile apart along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive Saturday night.
Bridgette Johnson, 58, of the 4700 block of Cupples, was found about 7:45 p.m. shot several times near Marcus Avenue and Newcomb Place.
She was taken to a hospital, where she later died, police said.
The shooting happened in the Lewis Place neighborhood, a block south of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
The second shooting, which injured a 23-year-old man, happened at Aldine and North Taylor avenues at 7:30 p.m.
The man had been driving with passengers when they heard gunshots, and realized he was shot. He was in critical and unstable condition, officers said Sunday. The passengers in the car, including a 1-year-old, weren't injured.
The shooting happened a block north of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive; Taylor is the border between The Ville and the Greater Ville neighborhoods.
Anyone with information can call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
Updated 2:30 p.m. Sunday with the victim's identification and more information from police about the separate shootings.
Previous story:
ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives were called to the scene of a double shooting Saturday night where a person was killed.
Police said the shooting was reported about 7:40 p.m. at Taylor Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, where The Ville, The Greater Ville and Lewis Place neighborhoods come together.
Police said a male victim who was shot in the back was conscious and breathing, but a female victim who was shot multiple times was not conscious. The names and ages of the victims, as well as the circumstances surrounding the incident, were not available.
It was the second murder reported in the city on the first day of August after at least 51 in the month of July. There have been at least 154 homicides in St. Louis so far this year.
Jeremy Kohler • 314-340-8337
@jeremykohler on Twitter
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.