One killed in Lewis Place as homicide rate continues to climb

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed, and a man injured, in two shootings less than a half-mile apart along Dr. Martin Luther King Drive Saturday night.

Bridgette Johnson, 58, of the 4700 block of Cupples, was found about 7:45 p.m. shot several times near Marcus Avenue and Newcomb Place.

She was taken to a hospital, where she later died, police said.

The shooting happened in the Lewis Place neighborhood, a block south of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.

The second shooting, which injured a 23-year-old man, happened at Aldine and North Taylor avenues at 7:30 p.m.

The man had been driving with passengers when they heard gunshots, and realized he was shot. He was in critical and unstable condition, officers said Sunday. The passengers in the car, including a 1-year-old, weren't injured.

The shooting happened a block north of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive; Taylor is the border between The Ville and the Greater Ville neighborhoods.

Anyone with information can call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or to remain anonymous and possibly receive a reward, call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.