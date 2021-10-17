One killed in south St. Louis rollover crash

ST. LOUIS — One person was killed in a rollover crash at Manchester and Hampton avenues on Sunday afternoon, police said.
Police responded to the scene just after 1:30 p.m. One person was dead at the scene.
Police did not provide further details Sunday afternoon.
From staff reports
