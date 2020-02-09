You are the owner of this article.
One killed in two-vehicle accident in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — One person was pronounced dead after a two-car accident at the intersection of North Kingshighway Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue on Sunday afternoon. 

Police responded to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. Multiple people were transported to area hospitals, police said. One was pronounced dead at the hospital. 

Police could not provide more details about the crash on Sunday afternoon.

