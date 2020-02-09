One killed in two-vehicle accident in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — One person was pronounced dead after a two-car accident at the intersection of North Kingshighway Boulevard and Natural Bridge Avenue on Sunday afternoon.
Police responded to the scene at about 4:30 p.m. Multiple people were transported to area hospitals, police said. One was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Police could not provide more details about the crash on Sunday afternoon.
Rachel Rice
