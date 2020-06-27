You are the owner of this article.
One killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Police say a man was killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported about 6:30 a.m. at Interstate 70 at Shreve Avenue, police said. One of the drivers was dead at the scene.

Police said the man was not yet identified. Police provided no other details about the crash.

