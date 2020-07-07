One killed in two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64

ST. CLAIR COUNTY — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday on Interstate 64 in Illinois.

The crash happened at about 12:25 p.m. in St. Clair County. The two vehicles, a semitrailer and a 2020 Ford truck, were both traveling west on Interstate 64, near milepost 25.

The driver of the Ford stopped due to traffic congestion on the highway, and the semitrailer ran into the back of the Ford, police say.

The Ford left the roadway and caught on fire.

The driver of the Ford, who has not been identified by police, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semitrailer was not injured.

The westbound lanes of I-64 were closed for about four hours Tuesday during the crash investigation.

The crash remains under investigation, and police say charges may be pending.