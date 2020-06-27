You are the owner of this article.
One killed in wrong-way crash in St. Louis
One killed in wrong-way crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A motorist was killed early Saturday on Interstate 70 when he drove the wrong direction and collided with an oncoming SUV, wounding three people inside the vehicle, police say.

Larry Reed, 62, of unincorporated St. Louis County, died at a hospital shortly after the crash, about 4:13 a.m. on I-70 near Shreve Avenue, police said.

Reed was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala west in the eastbound lanes of I-70 when he hit a 2002 Cadillac Escalade head-on, police said.

The driver of the Escalade, a 23-year-old man, and a woman, 42, who was a passenger in the SUV were taken to a hospital in stable condition, police said. A second passenger in the SUV, a man, 40, was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police are still investigating the crash.

 
Fatal crash
