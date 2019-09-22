A man was killed in a north St. Louis shooting early Sunday morning, police said, in an incident that also left a woman hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds.
The incident occurred on the 5300 block of Wabada Avenue around 3:45 a.m. The man was shot multiple times and was identified by police as Carrell Wright, a 44-year-old resident of the same block.
The female victim, 33, was shot in the torso area and leg and taken to a local hospital, where she was listed in "critical/stable" condition, police said. She was not identified.
Investigators ask anyone with information is urged to call the St. Louis homicide detectives directly at 314-444-5371 or call anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.