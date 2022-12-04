One killed, one injured in Berkeley apartment complex shooting

BERKELEY — One man was killed and another was injured early Sunday in a shooting at a Berkeley apartment complex.

Berkeley police were called about 2 a.m. to a shooting in the 6600 block of Larry Lane where they found a resident of the complex, Monterio Smith, 26, dead with a gunshot wound.

Another man was shot in the leg at the scene and told police he had been in a gun battle with Smith. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The St. Louis County Police are investigating the case.

The department asks anyone with information on the shooting to call 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, people can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.