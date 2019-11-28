ST LOUIS — One man is dead after being shot in the head, marking the second homicide in St. Louis on Thanksgiving, according to police.
Police reported the shooting at 1:21 p.m. at Love's Travel Shop, a gas station located at 6124 Broadway in the North Riverfront neighborhood.
When police arrived at the scene they said the man shot in the head was not conscious or breathing, and the man shot in the back was not conscious, but he was breathing.
A person was taken into custody at the scene police said, but they did not confirm the person was a suspect in the shootings.
Another man was also killed on Thursday morning in Hamilton Heights.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.