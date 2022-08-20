One man dead, one injured after shooting in west St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police found one man dead and one man shot after a shooting in unincorporated west St. Louis County on Friday morning.

Reports of an assault were called into police shortly before 3:30 a.m. near the borders of Creve Coeur.

When police arrived at the scene on the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, they found two men shot.

One of the men died at a hospital, and the other is expected to survive, according to police, who say they are not looking for any additional suspects.

Police have not released any additional details.