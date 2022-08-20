 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

One man dead, one injured after shooting in west St. Louis County

  • 0

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Police found one man dead and one man shot after a shooting in unincorporated west St. Louis County on Friday morning.

Reports of an assault were called into police shortly before 3:30 a.m. near the borders of Creve Coeur.

When police arrived at the scene on the 10300 block of Tuxford Drive, they found two men shot.

One of the men died at a hospital, and the other is expected to survive, according to police, who say they are not looking for any additional suspects.

Police have not released any additional details.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News