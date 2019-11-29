ST LOUIS — A man was killed and a second man wounded in a shooting at a gas station in St. Louis, marking the second homicide on Thanksgiving in the city, police said.
Police reported the shooting at 1:21 p.m. at Love's Travel Shop, a gas station at 6124 Broadway in the North Riverfront neighborhood.
Police said the man shot in the head was not conscious or breathing when they arrived, and the man shot in the back was unconscious, but he was breathing.
A person was taken into custody at the scene police said, but they did not confirm the person was a suspect in the shootings.
Another man was killed Thursday morning in Hamilton Heights.
This is a breaking story. More information will be added as it becomes available.