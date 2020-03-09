One man dead, other hospitalized after being shot while walking in Berkeley

BERKELEY— One man has died and another is recovering from injuries after they were shot at from a vehicle Monday, according to St. Louis County Police.

Berkeley police got a call at 5:48 p.m. about a shooting in the 6200 block of Garfield Avenue. Two men had been walking down the street there when they were shot by one or more people in a passing car, police said. No description of the vehicle was available.

The two men were taken by ambulance to a hospital, where the 28-year-old man died. The 29-year-old man was said to have non-life-threatening injuries.