ST. PETERS — One man was killed in a triple shooting early Monday inside a home in St. Peters.

St. Peters police Sgt. Melissa Doss said the victims were found about 1:30 a.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Country Acres Drive, off of Thoele Road.

The two surviving victims were being treated at a hospital. Authorities haven't said if they are adults or children. Their injuries were considered to be non-life-threatening, Doss said.

Police did not release the name of the man who died or provide a possible motive for the shooting. The area is north of Highway 94.

St. Peters police have asked the Major Case Squad to handle the investigation.