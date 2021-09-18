One man dies, second person injured in Delmar Boulevard shooting

ST. LOUIS — A man who was shot multiple times died Saturday in the 5800 block of Delmar Boulevard.
Police said an additional victim, shot in the head, survived. The incident happened around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard.
No other details were immediately available.
From staff reports
