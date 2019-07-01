UPDATED at 11:15 p.m. Monday with identification
One man died and three other people were injured Monday morning in a three-vehicle crash on North Highway 67 near Lewis and Clark Boulevard.
The crash was reported about 6:25 a.m. Monday, said St. Louis County police.
Mark Varner, 49, of St. Louis, was driving northbound on Highway 67 when he veered across the median and struck a southbound car head on. Varner's car then spun around and hit a third car. Varner was pronounced dead at the scene.
For several hours, while police investigated the crash, traffic was not being allowed to enter Missouri from Illinois across the Clark Bridge.
Trooper Dallas Thompson of the Missouri Highway Patrol said all of the southbound lanes of Highway 67 were closed for hours after the crash, as was one northbound lane. He said the lanes have since been reopened.
The Clark Bridge carries traffic over the Mississippi River between West Alton in Missouri and Alton in Illinois.