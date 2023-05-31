Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed and another was critically injured in a shooting late Tuesday night outside St. Louis Kitchen, a Chinese restaurant in the Academy neighborhood.

The men were found just before 9:45 p.m. Tuesday on the west side of the restaurant, in the 800 block of North Kingshighway.

A man in his 30s died at the scene. His name was not released. A 56-year-old man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Police had no suspects.

