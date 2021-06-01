One man killed, five people injured in shootings over three hours in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 58-year-old man was killed and five people were injured in shootings over a three-hour span late Monday and early Tuesday.

Police reported no arrests in any of the shootings.

About 10:50 p.m. Monday, four people were shot in the 8800 block of North Broadway. A man, 20, was shot in the back, a man, 58, was shot in the abdomen, and another man suffered a graze wound on his side. A fourth victim arrived later at Barnes-Jewish Hospital with a gunshot wound from the same shooting.

About the same time Monday, another 58-year-old man was fatally shot in the 5900 block of Romaine Place. Police released no details about that shooting.

And then at approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday, a robbery victim was shot in the abdomen in the 4200 block of Natural Bridge Avenue. The gunman took the victim's car.

