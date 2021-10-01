One man killed in shooting at Old North St. Louis housing complex

ST. LOUIS — One man was killed in a shooting Friday morning at a housing complex in in Old North St. Louis.

Police were called to the scene about 7:45 a.m. at the Bristol Place Townhomes near the intersection of Kisling Lane.

Officers found one man in his early 20s suffering from a gunshot wound inside one of the residences in the complex. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

St. Louis police Lt. Scott Aubuchon said neighbors had been helpful in the investigation and police had already identified a person of interest in the case.

Aubuchon said the shooting occurred inside one of the Bristol Place townhomes Friday morning and the victim and shooter appeared to have known each other.

Police had also taped off another nearby about a block away Friday morning near the intersection of Monroe and Hadley streets, but it was unclear if the two investigations were connected.

The shooting marks the 145th homicide in St. Louis in 2021. This time last year, the city had seen 208 homicides.

The shooting is also at least the fifth homicide in Old North St. Louis this year. Five people were killed by homicide in the neighborhood in 2020.