One man killed, two women injured in Walnut Park East shooting, man in custody

Updated at 12:15 p.m. with the identity of the victim.

ST. LOUIS — Police took a 31-year-old man into custody Saturday in connection with a shooting that killed one man and injured two women in Walnut Park East, police reported.

The shooting occurred around 1:56 a.m. at Wren Avenue and Bircher Boulevard.

Chuwn Curtis, 24, of Jennings, was found in a vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene. The two women, ages 27 and 44, were found outside the car and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A 31-year-old was taken into custody and police have applied for warrants to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Division at 314-444-5371. Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward may contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

