One man killed, two women injured in Walnut Park East shooting, man in custody
Updated at 12:15 p.m. with the identity of the victim. 

ST. LOUIS — Police took a 31-year-old man into custody Saturday in a shooting that killed one man and injured two women in Walnut Park East, police reported.

The shooting occurred around 1:56 a.m. at Wren Avenue and Bircher Boulevard.

Chuwn Curtis, 24, of Jennings, was found in a vehicle and pronouned dead at the scene. The two women, ages 27 and 44, were found outside the car and were taken to a hospital for injuries. 

A 31-year-old was taken into custody and police have applied for warrants to the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office.  

Police ask anyone with information on the shooting to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with information who would like to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

