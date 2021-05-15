 Skip to main content
One man shot, another hit with a rake
One man shot, another hit with a rake

ST. LOUIS — An argument in the Central West End left one man critically injured with a gunshot wound and another injured by a rake.

St. Louis Police said the men were arguing in the 4200 block of Westminster Place around 2:30 p.m. Friday. One of the men left the scene and returned with a rake, which he used to hit the other man.

That man then got a gun and shot the other man.

The 38-year-old man who was shot was taken to a hospital, where he was listed in critical/stable condition.

A 64-year-old man was taken into custody. He had puncture wounds and scratches from being hit with the rake, but he refused medical attention at the scene.

The investigation is continuing, police said.

