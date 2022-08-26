One man shot dead in city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Police on Friday afternoon responded to two shootings within 30 minutes in south St. Louis, one of which was fatal.

Officers said they were called to the 4800 block of Nebraska Avenue in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood around 2:15 p.m.

A man was found shot dead inside a crashed SUV that had multiple bullet holes in the windshield. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Ronnie Boehme, 51, said he's lived in the area for about eight years and at first thought the noise on Friday afternoon was cars backfiring, and that the street outside his home is often chaotic.

"People are always stealing and doing other stuff, so that's why I always have cameras going," Boehme said as police filed into his home in an effort to retrieve the surveillance video.

About 30 minutes earlier, police were called to a scene about two miles north in the Marine Villa neighborhood, near Chippewa Street and Illinois Avenue, for a man shot in the hand. The 911 caller told police that man ran from the scene. Another victim was taken from a car at the intersection with a shooting injury.

Police said they could not immediately determine if the two shootings were connected.

Photographers David Carson and Robert Cohen, and reporter Katie Kull, of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.