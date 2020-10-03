 Skip to main content
One man shot to death, two other people shot and wounded south of downtown St. Louis
One man was shot to death, and a man and woman were shot and injured early Saturday south of downtown St. Louis, police said.

Calls of shots fired came in to police about 12:30 Saturday morning in the 1100 block of 13th street. As officers reponded to that scene, police got more calls for a shooting in the 1200 block of 14th Street.

A woman, 41, was found inside her residence on 13th street, with a gunshot wound from what appeared to be a stray bullet. When officers responded to 14th street, they found Christopher Young, 22, dead inside a vehicle and another man, also 22, with non-fatal injuries. 

The woman and the man both were taken to a hospital for treatment. 

Young live din the 1100 block of 13th street. 

The shootings happened in thePeabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood. Reported crime in the neighborhood is down about 22% from the same six-month period a year ago.

