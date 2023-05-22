UPDATED at 10:40 a.m. with ages of victims

ST. PETERS — A man was killed Monday in a triple shooting that also injured a woman and a teenage girl in their St. Peters home.

St. Peters police Sgt. Melissa Doss said the victims were found about 1:40 a.m. at a home in the 1600 block of Country Acres Drive, off of Thoele Road.

No arrests have been made.

The two surviving victims were a 13-year-old girl and a 45-year-old woman. They were being treated at a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, Doss said.

Police did not release the name of the 57-year-old man who died or provide a possible motive for the shooting.

St. Peters police have asked the Major Case Squad to handle the homicide investigation; Doss said that added 18 investigators to the probe.

The subdivision is north of Highway 94. Country Acres Drive is a few hundred feet from Fairmount Elementary School on Thoele Road, and the homicide investigation has altered the school's schedule for Monday.

Jennifer Jolls, a spokeswoman for the Francis Howell School District, said in an email that school was in session at Fairmount on Monday. But the school was under a "heightened awareness," meaning that students will be kept indoors with no outside recess or other activities outside, Jolls said.

Field Day was canceled for Monday and rescheduled for Thursday. No visitors are being allowed for lunch Monday. The school district also has asked for an increased police presence on the elementary school campus.