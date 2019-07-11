Subscribe for 99¢

ST. LOUIS — A man has suffered an injury that is not life-threatening and has been arrested after being shot by a St. Louis police officer Thursday afternoon.

No officers were injured during the shooting at about 1 p.m. Thursday near the 4100 block of Shreve Avenue in the city's Penrose neighborhood, police said.

Police have not yet released any additional information, but Chief John Hayden is expected to brief reporters at the scene.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

