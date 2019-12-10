JENNINGS — A man killed in a shooting was identified by police Tuesday as Trevion Berry, 24, of the 8200 block of Cozens Avenue in Jennings.
A second man killed in the same incident has not yet been identified.
Police responding to a call about 7:15 Monday found two men shot in the 2100 block of McLaran Avenue. One was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
Police are encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.