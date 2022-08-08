 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One of two St. Louis men charged in murder-for-hire plot pleads guilty

ST. LOUIS — One of two St. Louis men charged in a murder-for-hire plot over a $100,000 drug debt pleaded guilty Monday in federal court in St. Louis.

Kevin Cunningham, 36, pleaded guilty to charges of offering cash for the kidnapping and murder of someone who owed him drug money and conspiring to distribute fentanyl. The second man charged in the case, Micah Gordon, 37, has a pending case in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

As part of his plea, Cunningham said the intended victim owed him more than $100,000 and that he approached others to arrange that person's death. Authorities said Cunningham, Gordon and two confidential sources met last fall in the parking lot of a nursing home, where Cunningham handed over cash two pistols, a shotgun and an AR-15-style pistol with a drum magazine. Cunningham also texted a source a photo of the intended target and his address.

Cunningham's sentencing is set for Nov. 1.

