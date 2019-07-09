MADISON, Ill. — Police have one person in custody and are searching for another in connection with a teen's murder.
Police have not released the name of the victim. Two teens and one adult were shot about 7:30 p.m. Monday in the 1500 block of Fourth Street in Madison.
The boy who died was 15 years old, KTVI reports. One suspect was taken into custody after a lengthy police standoff overnight.
Madison police said the shooting was between Fourth and Fifth streets. The Major Case Squad is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Case Squad’s command post at 618-709-7750 or the Madison Police Department at 618-876-4300.