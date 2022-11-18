One person charged with evidence tampering for cleaning scene of Ferguson homicide

FERGUSON — One person is facing charges of evidence tampering in a homicide this week inside a Ferguson home.

Janet House, 75, was charged Wednesday with tampering with physical evidence in a felony related to the death of Spencer Allen.

Police were called Tuesday to the home of both House and Allen in 100 block of Wiegel Avenue.

When they arrived officers found Allen dead with a gunshot wound.

House told police Allen had been "shot by a third party" the day before and no police or emergency services were called, charging documents say.

No one else was in the home when police arrived, but it appeared there had been "significant attempts" to clean up blood around the body, according to the charges.

Evidence at the scene included a bucket and mop used to clean up blood, court documents say.

Blood was also found on House's shoes.

Ferguson police on Friday had not made any public statements or released any information about the killing. A call to Ferguson police Chief Frank McCall was not immediately returned Friday.